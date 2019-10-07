Dream11 Predictions

Team HYD vs GUJ Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 126 Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Fortunegiants at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida:

With both Gujarat Fortunegiants and Telugu Titans out of the playoff race, they would look to end the season on a high as that is the only consolation. The Fortunegiants were defeated by the Pirates in their last encounter and Titans too lost their game against Haryana Steelers. With nothing at stake, both sides could try new combinations to see what works and what does not. Eyes would be on Rohit Gulia and Siddharth Desai as both have had a good season.

TOSS – The toss between Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Fortunegiants will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Rohit Gulia (A), Siddharth Desai (R), Sachin (R), Parvesh Bhainswal (D), Vishal Bhardwaj (D), Sunil Kumar (D), Abozar Mohajermighani (D).

Predicted Starting 7s

Gujarat Fortunegiants Starting 7: Rohit Gulia (All rounder), Sunil Kumar (D), Sachin (R), Parvesh Bhainswal (D), GB More (R), Sonu Jaglan (R), Ankit (D).

Telugu Titans Starting 7: Siddharth Desai (R), Vishal Bhardwaj (D), Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan (All-rounder), Abozar Mohajermighani (D), Rajnish (R), Rakesh Gowda (R), C Arun (D).

