Dream11 Team HYD vs HAR Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match 119 Between Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans at Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula.Haryana Steelers will be eager to beat Telugu Titans at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula and end their home leg in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 7 with a win. They will keen to make amends after a loss at the same venue in their last outing and will view Friday’s clash against Telugu Titans as an opportunity to set the record straight. Telugu Titans, meanwhile, also lost their previous match at the venue last night and are out of the playoffs reckoning.

TOSS – The toss between Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans will take place at 8:30 PM

Time: 8:30 PM

Venue: Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula

Prashanth Kumar Rai, Siddharth Desai, Vikas Kandola, Rakesh Gowda, Dharamaraj Cheralathan, Krushna Madane and Sunil.

HYD vs HAR Predicted Starting 7s —

Haryana Steelers: Dharmaraj Cheralathan (C), Vikas Kandola, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Vinay, Vikas Kale, Ravi Kumar and Sunil.

Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai (C), Krushna Madane, Rajnish, Manish/Farhad Milaghardhan, Aakash Arsul, Akash Choudhary and Rakesh Gowda.

