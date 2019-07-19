Dream11 Team HYD vs MUM Pro Kabaddi League 2019 (PKL’19): With the cricket season coming to an end, India is all set to witness a prolonged season of another explosive sport. Pro Kabaddi League is back with its seventh season and facing each other in the tournament opener will be Telugu Titans and U Mumba.

U Mumba made it clear in this year’s auction that they would be entering the latest edition of PKL with a different gameplan. Already a strong defending unit, the Mumbai side spent heavy in the department to further strengthen their backline. Telugu Titans, on the other hand, has poured in cash to get extra raiders into their squad for the upcoming season. They will take the court for the first match of the Hyderabad-leg with a strong frontline attack.

Date: May 20, 2019.

Time: 7:30 PM.

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks Telugu Titans vs U Mumba

Defenders: In the form of their captain, Fazel Atrachali, U Mumba owns one of the most formidable names in defence and he should be an automatic selection in any fantasy team involving the team from Maharashtra. For his partner in crime, one should not look beyond his counterpart in Telugu Titans. Hyderabad captain Vishal Bharadwaj should form the dream defence of any Kabaddi team.

All-rounders: Coming at a hefty cost of Rs 89 lakhs, U Mumba all-rounder Sandeep Narwal looks the most potent all-rounder among both the teams. From the other team, one can definitely have the Farhad Milaghardan in his/her fantasy team for the day.

Raiders: With Siddharth Desai from the home team and Dong Geon Lee from Mumbai, the raiding department shall be capable threaten any opponents in the world. Also, Rohit Baliyan for his ample experience could be picked as the third raider in the team.

My Dream11 Team

Fazel Atrachali (VC), Vishal Bharadwaj (C), Sandeep Narwal, Farhad Milaghardan, Siddharth Desai, Dong Geon Lee, Rohit Baliyan.

Playing Seven-

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali(C), Sandeep Narwal, Athul MS, Surinder Singh, Rohit Baliyan, Dong Geon Lee, Abhishek Singh.

Telugu Titans: Vishal Bhardwaj (C), Abozar Mohajermighani, C. Arun, Armaan, Farhad Milaghardan, Siddharth Desai, Suraj Desai.