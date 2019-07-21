Dream11 Team HYD vs TAM Pro Kabaddi League 2019 (PKL’19) – After an action-packed Day 1, Day 2 holds a lot of interest as there are two matches and some big names will take to the mat. This is the fourth match, the second of Day 2 where the hosts will lock horns with the Tamil Thalaivas. The Titans are coming off a loss to U Mumba in the season opener and they would like to get their first win today against the Thalaivas. The Thalaivas would be no pushovers as Manjeet Chillar, Ajay Thakur along with Mohit Chillar would be in action. The Titans have to play out of their skins to beat the Thalaivas and that would set it up for a mouthwatering contest.

What would also be interesting is to see Rahul Chaudhari against his former team, how would he fare.

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas: My Dream11 Team

Vishal Bhardwaj, Ponparthiban Subramaniam, Farhad Milaghardan, Manjeet Chillar, Rakesh Gowda, Siddharth Desai, Ajay Thakur.

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas: Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Defenders: Vishal Bhardwaj and Ponparthiban Subramaniam can be useful defenders.

Allrounders: Manjeet Chillar and Farhad Milaghardan will be good picks, all-round players.

Raiders: Rakesh Gowda, Siddharth Desai and Ajay Thakur should be the automatic selection.

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas: Predicted Lineups

Telugu Titans: Vishal Bharadwaj(C), Abozar Mighani, Siddharth Desai, Rajinish, Farhan Milaghardhan, C. Arun and Krushna Madane.

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur(C), Rahul Chaudhari, Shabber Bapu, Ran Singh, Mohit Chillar, Manjeet Chillar and Ponparthiban.

Tamil Thalaivas 2019

Ajay Thakur, Manjeet Chhillar, Victor Onyango Obiero, Himanshu, M. Abhishek, Rahul Chaudhari, Ran Singh, Mohit Chhillar, Ajeet, Milad Sheibak, Shabeer Bapu, Yashwant Bishnoi, Vineet Sharma

Telugu Titans 2019

Armaan, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Krushna Madane, Manish, Akash Choudhary, Siddharth Desai, Abozar Mighani, Vishal, Duet Jennings, Amit Kumar, C Arun, Suraj Desai, Suraj Kumar, Sombir, Mula Siva Ganesh Reddy, Rakesh Gowda