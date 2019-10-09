Dream11 PredictionsTeam HYD vs UP Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 129 Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida:

Telugu Titans out of the playoff race and would like to spoil the party for UP Yoddha, who are currently placed fourth in the points tables.

TOSS – The toss between Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha will take place at 8.25 PM!

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Surender Gill (R), Siddharth Desai (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Vishal Bhardwaj (D), Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan (All-rounder), Ashu Singh (D), Nitesh Kumar (D).

Predicted Starting 7s

Telugu Titans Starting 7: Siddharth Desai (R), Vishal Bhardwaj (D), Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan (All-rounder), Abozar Mohajermighani (D), Rajnish (R), Rakesh Gowda (R), C Arun (D).

UP Yoddha Starting 7: Surender Gill (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Sumit (D), Ashu Singh (D), Surender Singh (R), Rishank Devadiga (R), Nitesh Kumar (D).

