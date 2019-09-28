HYD vs KER Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Hyderabad vs Kerala Round 5, Elite Group A Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 VHT ODD – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match HYD vs KER: After the Duleep Trophy marked the beginning of the 2019-20 domestic season in Indian cricket, it’s now turn for the premier 50-over tournament – the Vijay Hazare Trophy, also names as the Ranji One-Day Trophy.

Named after the legendary Indian cricketer Vijay Hazare, the tournament began back in 2002-03. Hyderabad are the reigning, defending champions whereas it would mark the first time that Chandigarh are participating in the competition. The tournament starts on September 24 and runs till October 25. There are a total of 38 teams taking part, spread across four groups – Elite A, Elite B, Elite C and Plate. A and B have nine teams each while C and Plate comprise 10.

My Dream11 Team

Tanmay Agarwal, Tilak Varma, Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Sanju Samson, Bavanak Sandeep, Sijomon Joseph, Vinoop Manoharam, Chama Milind, Mohammed Siraj, KM Asif

The match starts at 9:00 AM IST.

HYD vs KER Predicted 11

Hyderabad: Tanmay Agarwal, Akshath Reddy, Ambati Rayudu (c), Bavanaka Sandeep, Rohit Rayudu, Jamalpur Mallikarjun (w), Mehdi Hasan, Chama V Milind, Ajay Dev Goud, Tilak Varma, Mohammed Siraj

Kerala: Robin Uthappa (c), Sanju Samson, Sachin Baby, Sandeep Warrier, Vinoop Manoharan, Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Basil Thampi, Vishnu Vinod, KM Asif, Salman Nizar, Sijomon Joseph

SQUADS:

Hyderabad: P Akshath Reddy, Tanmay Agarwal, Rohit Rayudu, B Sandeep, Ambati Rayudu (C), Thakur Tilak Verma, J Mallikarjun (wk), T Ravi Teja, CV Milind, Mehdi Hasan, Mohammed Siraj, Karthikeya Kak, Mickl Jaiswal, Ajay Dev Goud, Saket Sai Ram

Kerala: Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, KM Asif, Basil Thampi, Akshay Chandran, Sijomon Joseph, Vinoop Manoharan, Sudhesan Midhun, Mohammed Azharuddeen, MD Nidheesh, Ponnam Rahul, Sachin Baby, Salman Nizar, Sandeep Warrierm, Vishnu Vinod

