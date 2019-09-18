Dream11 Team India vs South Africa Twenty-20 International Series 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20I Match 2 IND vs SA at Punjab Cricket Association, IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali:

It was disappointing for fans as the T20I opener got washed off even without a ball being bowled, but the good news is that Mohali promises a full game as the weather forecast does not have any rain prediction in it when India take on South Africa in the second T20I at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, on Wednesday.

From both the teams’ perspectives, there should not be much change in their approach from the first game. After their fantastic West Indies tour, which the Virat Kohli-led Indian team remaining unbeaten, the Men in Blue would be hoping to start their prolonged home season with another series victory.

Also, with their eyes set on next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia, India would be looking to find the perfect team combination in the shortest format of the game. Players like Manish Pandey, Navdeep Saini, Krunal Pandya and Deepak Chahar will be closely watched.

The Proteas, on the other hand, would be looking to leave behind their dismal run at the World Cup in England. The team look fresh with Quinton de Kock as the new skipper. Given the transitional phase that South Africa currently find themselves in, they will be tested big time by the dominance of India.

As some important players retired from the national duty, the young team from the rainbow nation will be looking to have a perfectly-balanced T20I unit before next year’s World Cup. Specialist t20 player David Miller and Kagiso Rabada, along with skipper De Kock, will be key to the visiting team’s success.

IND vs SA Match Details

Date: August 18, 2019.

TOSS – The toss between India and South Africa will take place at 6:30 PM (IST)!

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA), Dharamsala.

IND vs SA Dream11 Tips & Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Given the inconsistency of Rishabh Pant, South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock should be the ideal contender for this role.

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be the most looked after batsmen in any team and should be selected. David Miller and Shreyas Iyer can be the ideal middle-order batsmen in this fantasy team.

All-rounders: Eyes closed, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja are the two best all-rounders among the players of both the sides and deserve their place in this Dream11 team. South Africa’s Andile Phehlukwayo can be joined with them as the other all-rounder.

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada and Deepak Chahar should be the speedsters for this team, with Anrich Nortje as the other bowler in the playing eleven.

DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION, Captain and Vice Captain:

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice Captain: Quinton de Kock

IND vs SA My Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Deepak Chahar, Anrich Nortje.

IND vs SA Probable Playing XIs–

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar.

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (C & WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje.

SQUADS–

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey.

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (C & WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Junior Dala.

