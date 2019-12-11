IND vs WI Dream11 Tips and Predictions

With the series tied at 1-1, both India and West Indies will aim to come out with the final punch and outclass each other when they battle it out in the third and final T20I set to be played at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday evening. After winning the first T20I by a comprehensive six-wicket margin, Team India came out with a dismal performance in all the three departments in the Thiruvananthapuram game, especially while bowling and fielding.

The Indian batters have performed reasonably well in the first two matches of the series. However, it’s their fielding which has let the team down. The players have been guilty of spilling catches on numerous occasions in both the matches, something which even skipper Virat Kohli is not happy with.

Virat Kohli (captain), Nicolas Pooran (vice-captain), Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Chahar

The match starts at 7:00 PM IST

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell

