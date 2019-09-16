DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team India A vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial Test 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Unofficial Test Match IND-A vs SA-A at Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore: Having won the first four-day game, the India A side would be determine to whitewash the two-match unofficial Test series against South Africa A. Batting brilliance of Shubman Gill, for his 90, and a disciplined bowling display by Shardul Thakur, for his figures of 3/29 and 2/31, in the first game saw India A side registering a comprehensive victory.

However, it was Jalaj Saxena’s all-round display that played the most pivotal role in India’s victory. Now, with Wriddhiman Saha as the captain for the second game, the hosts would be hoping to continue their winning run. Despite losing, the Proteas would be feeling confident after the dominant outing of the bowlers Lungi Ngidi and Dan Piedt in the first match. South Africa A though, would be hoping that batsmen Hamza and Klassen go on to score big runs after getting starts.

TOSS – The toss between India A and South Africa A will take place at 9 AM (IST)!

Time: 09:30 AM IST.

Venue: Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Wriddhiman Saha, Henrich Klassen.

Batsmen: Z Hamza, Priyak Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Subhman Gill.

All-rounders: Wian Mulder, Shivam Dube.

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Dan Piedt.

My Dream11 Team

Z Hamza, Priyak Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Subhman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (C/WK), Henrich Klassen, Wian Mulder, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Dan Piedt.

IN-A vs SA-A Probable Playing XIs —

India A: Priyak Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Karun Nair, Sivam Dube, Wriddhiman Saha (C/WK), Krishnappa Gowtham, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

South Africa A: Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Aiden Markram, Zubayr Hamza, Pieter Malan, Khaya Zondo, Wiaan Mulder, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Piedt, Lutho Sipamla.

