Dream11 Team India A vs South Africa A 4th Unofficial ODI 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s ODI Match IND-A vs SA-A at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram: In the first three of the five-match unofficial ODI series, the India A team dominated their South African counterparts and gained an unassailable lead of 3-0. With some fresh faces in the squad for the last two games, the home team would look extend their dominance to one more match when they take the field for the fourth unofficial ODI against South Africa A at the Greenfeld International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday.

Shikhar Dhawan would grab the eyeballs after replacing an injured Vijay Shankar in the squad. He has been out of form since returning from his injury suffered during the World Cup, earlier this year. It would be important for him to score some runs and get back to his usual best ahead of the Twenty-20 International series against South Africa.

Shubman Gill, too, would be hoping for some runs after failing miserably in the first two games. Local boy Sanju Samson has replaced Ishan Kishan as the wicket-keeper for the last two matches and it would be hard for him to fill in his boots after the latter left as the tournament’s highest scorer. However, the 24-year-old would be hoping to put some good display and grab the attention of the selectors. Also, Shreyas Iyer would be leading India A for the remaining part of the series after taking over the reins of captaincy from Manish Pandey.

TOSS – The toss between India A and South Africa A will take place at 8:30 AM (IST)!

Time: 09:00 AM IST.

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Heinrich Klaasen.

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan.

All-rounders: Shivam Dube, Axar Patel.

Bowlers: Rahul Chahar, Bjorn Forutin, Junior Dalal.

My Dream11 Team

Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel.

Probable Playing XIs —

India A: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Shreyas Iyer (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Ishan Porel.

South Africa A: Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma (C), Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Junior Dala, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje.

SQUADS–

India A: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Shreyas Iyer (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Ishan Porel, Prashant Chopra, Ricky Bhui, Shardul Thakur, Nitish Rana.

South Africa A: Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma (C), Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Junior Dala, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, Khaya Zondo, Theunis de Bruyn, Sinethemba Qeshile, Marco Jansen, Beuran Hendricks.

