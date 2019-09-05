Dream11 Predictions

Team India A vs South Africa A 5th Unofficial ODI 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s ODI Match IND-A vs SA-A at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram:

For the hosts, they have hardly put a foot wrong in the ongoing bilateral series. It was their spinners and the middle-order that fired and that meant India A dominate. The Proteas would feel this is their last chance to save the blushes. Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer would like to get among the runs knowing that they would be a part of the limited-overs set up for India.

TOSS – The toss between India A and South Africa A will take place at 8:30 AM (IST)!

Time: 09:00 AM IST.

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Sinethemba Qeshile

Batsmen – Shikhar Dhawan (C), Matthew Breetzke (VC), Shreyas Iyer, Reeza Hendricks, Shubman Gill

All-Rounders – Washington Sundar

Bowlers – Tushar Deshpande, Rahul Chahar, Bjorn Fortuin and Anrich Nortje

My Dream11 Team

Sinethemba Qeshile, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Matthew Breetzke (VC), Shreyas Iyer, Reeza Hendricks, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Tushar Deshpande, Rahul Chahar, Bjorn Fortuin and Anrich Nortje

Probable Playing XIs —

India A: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Shreyas Iyer (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Ishan Porel.

South Africa A: Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma (C), Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Junior Dala, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje.

SQUADS–

India A: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Shreyas Iyer (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Ishan Porel, Prashant Chopra, Ricky Bhui, Shardul Thakur, Nitish Rana.

South Africa A: Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma (C), Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Junior Dala, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, Khaya Zondo, Theunis de Bruyn, Sinethemba Qeshile, Marco Jansen, Beuran Hendricks.

