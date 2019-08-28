DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team India A vs South Africa A First Unofficial ODI 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s 1st Unofficial ODI Match IN-A vs SA-A at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram: South Africa A team’s India tour will start with the first unofficial ODI of the 5-match series which will be followed by a two-match unofficial Test series. The ODIs will be played on every alternative day starting from August 29 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Manish Pandey will lead the ‘Men in Blue’ for the first three-match of the unofficial ODI series before handing over the captaincy duties to Shreyas Iyer for the remaining two matches. Temba Bavuna will be the leading the pack for the visitors in the limited-overs series. The series involving A-Teams are always looked as the testing grounds for the players who hold the potential of making it to the senior team and the agenda remains the same in this series too.

Players like Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijay Shankar, Krunal Pandya and Khaleel Ahmed would be keen to prove themselves to prove their mettle for a concrete spot in the Virat Kohli-led side. Reeza Hendricks and Anrich Nortje will be dealing with the same kind of a situation when they take the field for the first unofficial ODI.

TOSS – The toss between India A and South Africa A will take place at 9:00 AM (IST)!

Time: 0:30 AM IST.

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Ishan Kishan.

Batsmen: Manish Pandey, Shubman Gill, Reeza Hendricks, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Temba Bavuna.

All-rounders: Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube.

Bowlers: K Khaleel Ahmed, Junior Dala, Anrich Nortje.

IN-A vs SA-A My Dream XI Team

Manish Pandey (C), Shubman Gill, Reeza Hendricks, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Temba Bavuna, Ishan Kishan (WK), Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube, K Khaleel Ahmed, Junior Dala, Anrich Nortje.

Probable Playing XIs —

India A: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Manish Pandey (C), Vijay Shankar, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed.

South Africa A: Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma (C), Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Junior Dala, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje.

SQUADS —

India A: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Manish Pandey (C), Vijay Shankar, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ricky Bhui, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Nitish Rana.

South Africa A: Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma (C), Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Junior Dala, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Sinethemba Qeshile, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla.

