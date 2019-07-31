Dream11 Team India A vs West Indies A Second Unofficial Test – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s 2nd Unofficial Test Match IN-A vs WI-A at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad: After outperforming the opponents in the unofficial ODI series, India A carried their momentum into the Test series as well. They defeated the hosts in the first test in Antigua to take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series. Star of the pack was left-arm spinner Shabaz Nadeem who completed his 10-wicket haul in the match, owing to his 5-fers in both the innings.

Batting first, West Indies A posted 228, in reply to which India A scored 312 riding on a 124-run sixth-wicket partnership between Wriddhiman Saha and Shivam Dube. In second innigs, the team from the Carribeans posed a target of 97 runs. The Hanuma Vihari-led side faced some initial hiccups on their way to the winning total but managed to reach the destination with the loss of four wickets.

TOSS – The toss between India A and West Indies A will take place at 6:30 PM (IST)!

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Wriddhiman Saha stands unchallenged for this role, given his performance in the first match. His unparalleled keeping skills added with his ability to pitch in with important contributions with bat down the order should be enough to pick him.

Batsmen: Priyank Panchal, Shubman Gill, Jermaine Blackwood, Hanuma Vihari, Shamarh Brooks should be the ideal contenders to get picked as batsmen in this fantasy eleven.

All-rounders: The way Shivam Dube performed in the last match, his selection in this selection is a no-brainer. To strengthen this section he can be partnered with Roston Chase.

Bowlers: Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammed Siraj and Jomel Warrican should be handed over the responsibility of the bowling department.

My Dream XI Team

Priyank Panchal, Shubman Gill, Jermaine Blackwood, Hanuma Vihari (C), Shamarh Brooks, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shivam Dube, Roston Chase, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammed Siraj and Jomel Warrican.

Probable Playing XIs —

India A- Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari (C), Srikar Bharat, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Nadeem, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mayank Markande.

West Indies A- Shamarh Brooks (C), Montcin Hodge, Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Raymon Reifer, Jahmar Hamilton (WK), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jomel Warrican, Miguel Cummins, Chemar Holder.

SQUADS —

India A- Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari (C), Srikar Bharat, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Nadeem, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mayank Markande, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sandeep Warrier, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Anmolpreet Singh.

West Indies A- Shamarh Brooks (C), Montcin Hodge, Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Raymon Reifer, Jahmar Hamilton (WK), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jomel Warrican, Miguel Cummins, Chemar Holder, Shermon Lewis, Jeremy Solozano.

