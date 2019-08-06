Dream11 Team India A vs West Indies A Third Unofficial Test – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s 3rd Unofficial Test Match IN-A vs WI-A at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad: India A have already won the first two of the three-match unofficial test series, sealing the fate of the series. The long tour of West Indies will come to an end with the last Test match in Trinidad. Players like Abhimanyu Easwaran and Subhman Gill were the great positives for India.

For the West Indies A the story has been somewhat similar to the senior team. Losing both the series in home condition should hurt them dearly and they would hope to consolidate some of their lost pride. The home team had earned an edge over the visitors in the second test but failed to capitalize. More so because the batsmen failed to produce a big knock.

India A vs West Indies A Third Unofficial Test Match Details

TOSS – The toss between India A and West Indies A will take place at 6:30 PM (IST)!

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Given how well veteran keeper Wriddhiman Saha has been throughout the series, he should have been the ideal choice for this role. But with the series already in pocket, the Indian team might go with young prospect KS Bharat. He, any day, is a better pick of his West Indies counterpart Shane Dowirch.

Batsmen: Abhimanyu Easwaran and Priyak Panchal should be the automatic selections in the team which can also afford to have Mayank Agarwal and Jermaine Blackwood as the other batsmen. Kraig Brathwaite might also be picked up.

All-rounders: Shivam Dube and Rakheem Cornwall are the ideal contenders for this role.

Bowlers: Senior pro Umesh Yadav can be clubbed with Mohammed Siraj and Chemar Holder to shoulder the bowling duties of the team.

My Dream XI Team

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Priyak Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Jermaine Blackwood, Kraig Brathwaite, KS Bharat (WK), Shivam Dube (C), Rakheem Cornwall, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Chemar Holder.

Probable Playing XIs —

India A- Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Hanuma Vihari (C), Shubman Gill, KS Bharat (WK), Shivam Dube, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Siraj, Sandeep Warrier, Umesh Yadav.

West Indies A- Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Montcin Hodge, Shamarh Brooks, Sunil Ambris, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (WK), Raymon Reifer, Rahkeem Cornwall, Romario Shepherd/Miguel Cummins, Jomel Warrican, Chemar Holder.

SQUADS —

India A- Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari (C), Srikar Bharat, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Nadeem, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mayank Markande, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sandeep Warrier, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Anmolpreet Singh.

West Indies A- Shamarh Brooks (C), Montcin Hodge, Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Raymon Reifer, Jahmar Hamilton (WK), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jomel Warrican, Miguel Cummins, Chemar Holder, Shermon Lewis, Jeremy Solozano.

