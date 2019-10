Dream11 Predictions

Team India A Women vs Bangladesh A Women, 1st T20I, India A Women tour of Bangladesh – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match INW-A vs BDW-A at Chattogram:

After a clinical whitewash by India women A in the ODIs, they will get ready to continue the winning momentum when they lock horns with their Bangladesh counterparts in the 1st T20I. Bangladesh and India have stars in their line-up and they will hope that they rise to the occasion and come good.

TOSS – The toss between India A Women vs Bangladesh A Women will take place at 08.00 AM

Time: 08.30 AM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Cricket Stadium, Chattogram

INW-A vs BDW-A My Dream11

Devika Vaidya (C), Nigar Sultana Joty, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Tejal Hasabnis, Yastika Bhatia, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, TP Kanwar, Khadija-tul Kubra, Kshama Singh.

INW-A vs BDW-A Predicted 11

Probable Bangladesh A Women Squad: Sharmin Akter Supta, Nigar Sultana Joty (WK), Fargana Hoque Pinky, Rumana Ahmed, Sanjida Islam, Shaila Sharmin (C), Murshida Khatun, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Khadija-tul Kubra, Suraya Azmim, Puja Chakrabortty, Sobhana Mostary, Nuzhat Tumpa.

Probable India A Women Squad: Tejal Hasabnis, Devika Vaidya (C), Nuzhat Parveen, R Kalpana, Yastika Bhatia, Sushree Dibyadarshini, S Meghana, Tanushree Sarkar, TP Kanwar, Minnu Mani, Kshama Singh, Rashi Kanojia, Anjali Sarwani, Manali Dakshini, Simarn Dil Bahadur.

SQUADS:

Bangladesh A Women: Sharmin Akter Supta, Nigar Sultana Joty (wicketkeeper), Fargana Hoque Pinky, Rumana Ahmed, Sanjida Islam, Shaila Sharmin (captain), Murshida Khatun, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Khadija-tul Kubra, Suraya Azmim, Puja Chakrabortty, Sobhana Mostary, Nuzhat Tumpa

India A Women: Tejal Hasabnis, Devika Vaidya (captain), Nuzhat Parveen, R Kalpana, Yastika Bhatia, Sushree Dibyadarshini, S Meghana, Tanushree Sarkar, TP Kanwar, Minnu Mani, Kshama Singh, Rashi Kanojia, Anjali Sarwani, Manali Dakshini, Simarn Dil Bahadur.

