Team India A Women vs Bangladesh A Women, 2nd T20, India A Women tour of Bangladesh – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match 2 INW-A vs BDW-A at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium (SKICS) in Cox’s Bazar:

After the first game of the three-match T20 series was washed off, fans would be hoping for a full match when the sides meet in the 2nd T20. India women who have dominated the ODI series will hope for the same in the shortest format. It would be interesting to see how the washout impacts the mindset of the players.

TOSS – The toss between India A Women vs Bangladesh A Women will take place at 01.00 PM

Time: 01.30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium (SKICS) in Cox’s Bazar

Keeper – Nuzhat Parveen

Batters – Sharmin Akter Supta, Sanjida Islam, Yastika Bhatia

All-Rounders – Sushree Dibyadarshini, Tanushree Sarkar (VC), Devika Vaidya (C), Ritu Moni

Bowlers – TP Kanwar, Khadija-tul Kubra, Nahida Akter

INW-A vs BDW-A Predicted 11

Bangladesh A Women: Sharmin Akter Supta, Nuzhat Tumpa (WK), Fargana Hoque Pinky, Mumta Hena Hasnat, Sanjida Islam, Shaila Sharmin (C), Murshida Khatun, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Khadija-tul Kubra.

India A Women: Tejal Hasabnis, Devika Vaidya (C), Nuzhat Parveen, Simarn Dil Bahadur, Yastika Bhatia, Sushree Dibyadarshini, S Meghana, Tanushree Sarkar, TP Kanwar, Minnu Mani, Manali Dakshini.

SQUADS:

Bangladesh A Women: Sharmin Akter Supta, Nigar Sultana Joty (wicketkeeper), Fargana Hoque Pinky, Rumana Ahmed, Sanjida Islam, Shaila Sharmin (captain), Murshida Khatun, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Khadija-tul Kubra, Suraya Azmim, Puja Chakrabortty, Sobhana Mostary, Nuzhat Tumpa

India A Women: Tejal Hasabnis, Devika Vaidya (captain), Nuzhat Parveen, R Kalpana, Yastika Bhatia, Sushree Dibyadarshini, S Meghana, Tanushree Sarkar, TP Kanwar, Minnu Mani, Kshama Singh, Rashi Kanojia, Anjali Sarwani, Manali Dakshini, Simarn Dil Bahadur.

