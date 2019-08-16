Dream11 Team Prediction & Tips

Dream11 Team India Blue vs India Green Duleep Trophy 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s 4-Day Match IN-B vs IN-G at Just Cricket Academy Ground in Bangalore: The Duleep Trophy game between India Blue and India Green will mark the beginning of the 2019/20 domestic season of Indian cricket. Fresh from a double century in an unofficial test for India A in West Indies, 19-year-old Shubman Gill will lead the blue team. The team also boast with some bright prospects of domestic cricket in the form of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jalaj Saxena, Amolpreet Singh and Shreyas Gopal.

India Green team, which look slightly on the backfoot on paper, will be led by Faiz Fazal. Despite not having any big names as such, the Green team do possess players who had a successful Ranji campaign in last season. The likes of Akshath Reddy, Priyam Garg and Akshdeep Nath made loads of runs for their respective teams, while Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and Tanveer-Ul-Haw were some of the leading wicket-takers.

India Blue vs India Green Match Details

Date: August 17, 2019.

TOSS – The toss between India Blue and India Green will take place at 9:00 AM (IST).

Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Just Cricket Academy Ground in Bangalore.

India Blue vs India Green Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Snell Patel.

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Faiz Fazal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Siddhesh Lad, Akshath Reddy.

All-rounders: Shreyas Gopal, Jalaj Saxena.

Bowlers: Ankit Rajpoot, Rahul Chahar, Aniket Choudhary.

India Blue vs India Green My Dream11 Team

Shubman Gill (C), Faiz Fazal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Siddhesh Lad, Akshath Reddy, Snell Patel (WK), Shreyas Gopal, Jalaj Saxena, Ankit Rajpoot, Rahul Chahar, Aniket Choudhary.

India Blue vs India Green Probable Playing 11

India Blue: Shubman Gill (C), Snell Patel (WK), Anmolpreet Singh, Ankeet Bawne, Ricky Bhui, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Gopal, Saurabh Kumar, Jalaj Saxena, Tushar Deshpande, Aniket Choudhary.

India Green: Faiz Fazal (C), Akshath Reddy, Siddhesh Lad, Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Akshay Wadkar (WK), Rahul Chahar, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Tanveer-Ul-Haq.

SQUADS–

India Blue: Shubman Gill (C), Snell Patel (WK), Anmolpreet Singh, Ankeet Bawne, Ricky Bhui, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Gopal, Saurabh Kumar, Jalaj Saxena, Tushar Deshpande, Aniket Choudhary, Rajat Patidar, Basil Thampi, Diwesh Pathania, Ashutosh Amar.

India Green: Faiz Fazal (C), Akshath Reddy, Siddhesh Lad, Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Akshay Wadkar (WK), Rahul Chahar, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Tanveer-Ul-Haq, Dhruv Shorey, Ishan Porel, Rajesh Mohanty, Milind Kumar.

