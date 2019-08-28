Dream11 Team India Green vs India Red Duleep Trophy 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match 3 IN-G vs IN-R at Alur Cricket Stadium, Bangalore: India Red became the first team to qualify for the final of Duleep Trophy 2019-20 after they earned the first-innings lead in their last outing against India Blue and earned three points. The first match of the season between India Blue and India Green was washed out and mean a point each for both the team. The Blue team stand with two points from two matches and are on the verge of missing out the final.

The India Green team, on the other hand, stand a great chance to play the final against the Reds if they manage to get a first-innings lead against them in their league match. However, if they fail to achieve the lead and end up drawing the match they will get one point. Then the other finalist will be decided between Green and Blue and the team having the better net run rate will qualify for the marquee clash. However, a defeat for Green would mean a final between India Blue and India Red.

India Green vs India Red Match Details

Date: August 29, 2019.

TOSS – The toss between India Green and India Red will take place at 9:00 AM (IST).

Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Alur Cricket Stadium, Bangalore

India Green vs India Red Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Akshay Wadkar.

Batsmen: Karun Nair, Priyak Panchal, Faiz Fazal, Siddhesh Lad.

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja.

Bowlers: Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Chahar, Ishan Porel.

IN-G vs IN-R My Dream11 Team

Karun Nair, Priyak Panchal (C), Faiz Fazal, Siddhesh Lad, Akshay Wadkar (WK), Axar Patel, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Chahar, Ishan Porel.

IN-G vs IN-R Probable Playing 11

India Green: Faiz Fazal (C), Akshath Reddy, Siddhesh Lad, Dhruv Shorey, Akshdeep Nath, Akshay Wadkar (WK), Rahul Chahar, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Ishan Porel, Ankit Rajpoot, Tanveer-Ul-Haq.

India Red: Priyank Panchal (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ankit Kalsi, Hapreet Singh Bhatia, Axar Patel, Akshay Wakhare, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Sandeep Warrier.

SQUADS–

India Green: Faiz Fazal (C), Akshath Reddy, Siddhesh Lad, Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Akshay Wadkar (WK), Rahul Chahar, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Tanveer-Ul-Haq, Dhruv Shorey, Ishan Porel, Rajesh Mohanty, Milind Kumar.

India Red: Priyank Panchal (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ankit Kalsi, Hapreet Singh Bhatia, Axar Patel, Aditya Sarwate/Akshay Wakhare, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Sandeep Warrier, Aditya Sarwate, Ishan Kishan, Mahipal Lomror, Ronit More.

