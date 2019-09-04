DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team India Green vs India Red Duleep Trophy Final 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Final IN-G vs IN-R at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore: After playing the last league match, India Green and India Red are again set to face each other in the final of Duleep Trophy 2019. The first match of the tournament was washed out and points were shared between the teams. But India Red had taken the first-innings lead in both their matches and thus gaot a straightway into the final. Between Blue and Green, the net run rate came into play to decide who would be in the final against Red. In the end, Green had an NRR of 1.197 than Blue’s 0.63.

In the league game between Green and Red, Akshath Reddy played an important knock of 146 helped Green to post a total of 440. In reply, Karun Nair’s 90 and Mahipal Lomor’s gritty 126 took India Red closer to 400. But it was the fiery 64 from number 10 Avesh Khan that gave the Red a marginal lead 1 run in the first innings. Akshay Wakhare was the star with the ball for India Red with a 5-for.

India Green vs India Red Match Details

Date: September 4, 2019.

TOSS – The toss between India Green and India Red will take place at 9:00 AM (IST).

Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore.

India Green vs India Red Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Ishan Kishan.

Batsmen: Karun Nair, Priyank Panchal, Akshath Reddy, Siddhesh Lad.

All-rounders: Mahipal Lomror, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja.

Bowlers: Akshay Wakhare, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Sandeep Warrier.

IN-G vs IN-R My Dream11 Team

Karun Nair, Priyank Panchal, Akshath Reddy, Siddhesh Lad, Ishan Kishan (WK), Mahipal Lomror, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Akshay Wakhare, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Sandeep Warrier.

IN-G vs IN-R Probable Playing 11

India Green: Faiz Fazal (C), Akshath Reddy, Siddhesh Lad, Dhruv Shorey, Akshdeep Nath, Akshay Wadkar (WK), Mayank Markande, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Rajesh Mohanty, Ankit Rajpoot, Tanveer-Ul-Haq.

India Red: Priyank Panchal (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ankit Kalsi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Aditya Sarwate, Akshay Wakhare, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Sandeep Warrier.

SQUADS–

India Green: Faiz Fazal (C), Akshath Reddy, Siddhesh Lad, Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Akshay Wadkar (WK), Rahul Chahar, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Tanveer-Ul-Haq, Dhruv Shorey, Ishan Porel, Rajesh Mohanty, Milind Kumar.

India Red: Priyank Panchal (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ankit Kalsi, Hapreet Singh Bhatia, Axar Patel, Aditya Sarwate/Akshay Wakhare, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Sandeep Warrier, Aditya Sarwate, Ishan Kishan, Mahipal Lomror, Ronit More.

