Dream11 Team IN-U23 vs BD-U23 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s ODI Match 3 Between India U-23 and Bangladesh U-23 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow: Bangladesh clinched a cliff-hander against India to keep the five-match ODI series alive and kicking with a spirited performance on Saturday. Skipper Saif Hassan and Fardeen Hasan played match-winning knocks for the visitors to help them gun down the revised target. After batting first, the Men in Blue scored a challenging total of 212/7 against the Tigers. Skipper Priyam Garg (53) and wicketkeeper BR Sharath (55) scored half-centuries for the home side. Yashavi Jaiswal and Madhav Kaushik also got starts but failed to convert them into big scores. Later, the rain gods played spoilsport in the match and Bangladesh won the match by 5 runs through DLS method. Both India and Bangladesh have been the top two sides in Asia. These two countries featured in the recent most Asia Cup finals of the men’s and women’s cricket played in 2018.

TOSS – The toss between India U-23 and Bangladesh U-23 will take place at 8,30 AM (IST).

Date: September 23, 2019 (Monday).

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

My Dream11 Team

BR Sharath, Saif Hassan (C), Yasir Ali, Yashasvi Jaiswal (vc), Priyam Garg, Mohammad Al Amin, Dhrushant Soni, Ariful Haque, Shafiqul Islam, Shubhang Hegde and Arshdeep Singh.

IN-U23 vs BD-U23 Probable Playing XIs —

India Under-23: Yashasvi Jaiswal, BR Sharath (wk), Samarth Vyas, Priyam Garg (C), Ritwik Roy Choudhary, Aryan Juyal, Shubhang Hegde, Atit Seth, Kartik Tyagi, Arshdeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen.

Bangladesh Under-23: Saif Hassan (C), Sabbir Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mohammad Al Amin, Mahidul Islam, Jaker Ali (wk), Ariful Haque, Shafiqul Islam, Sheikh Mehedi Hasan, Abu Hider Rony, Robiul Haque.

SQUADS —

India U-23: BR Sharath (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Samarth Vyas, Priyam Garg (C), Ritwik Roy Choudhary, Dhrushant Soni, Shubhang Hegde, Atit Seth, Kartik Tyagi, Arshdeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Madhav Kaushik, Aryan Juyal (wk), Kumar Suraj, Harpreet Brar.

Bangladesh U-23: Saif Hassan (C), Sabbir Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mohammad Al Amin, Zakir Hassan, Mahidul Islam (wk), Ariful Haque, Shafiqul Islam, Sheikh Mehedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Robiul Haque, Sumon Khan, Fardeen Hasan, Manik Khan, Jaker Ali.

