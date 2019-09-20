Dream11 Predictions

Dream11 Team IN-U23 vs BD-U23 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Match ODI Match 2 Between India U-23 and Bangladesh U-23, ODI Series 2019 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow: After winning the first match convincingly by 34 runs, India Under-23 team will host the Bangladesh Under-23 in the second ODI of the 5-match series on Saturday. The series will be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow as Raipur, which was originally scheduled to host is expected to be under the rains. This series will involve many lesser-known players from the Indian domestic circuit and also a few of them who featured for the Under-19s team this year. Both India and Bangladesh have been the top two sides in Asia. These two countries featured in the recent most Asia Cup finals of the men’s and women’s cricket played in 2018.

TOSS – The toss between India U-23 and Bangladesh U-23 will take place at 8,30 AM (IST)!

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

My Dream11 Team

BR Sharath, Saif Hassan (C), Yasir Ali, Yashasvi Jaiswal (vc), Priyam Garg, Mohammad Al Amin, Dhrushant Soni, Ariful Haque, Shubhang Hegde, Atit Seth, Tanvir Islam

IN-U23 vs BD-U23 Probable Playing XIs —

India Under-23: BR Sharath (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Samarth Vyas, Priyam Garg (C), Ritwik Roy Choudhary, Dhrushant Soni, Shubhang Hegde, Atit Seth, Kartik Tyagi, Arshdeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen.

Bangladesh Under-23: Saif Hassan (C), Sabbir Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mohammad Al Amin, Zakir Hassan, Mahidul Islam (wk), Ariful Haque, Shafiqul Islam, Sheikh Mehedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Robiul Haque.

SQUADS —

India U-23: BR Sharath (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Samarth Vyas, Priyam Garg (C), Ritwik Roy Choudhary, Dhrushant Soni, Shubhang Hegde, Atit Seth, Kartik Tyagi, Arshdeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Madhav Kaushik, Aryan Juyal (wk), Kumar Suraj, Harpreet Brar.

Bangladesh U-23: Saif Hassan (C), Sabbir Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mohammad Al Amin, Zakir Hassan, Mahidul Islam (wk), Ariful Haque, Shafiqul Islam, Sheikh Mehedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Robiul Haque, Sumon Khan, Fardeen Hasan, Manik Khan, Jaker Ali.

