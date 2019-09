Dream11 Predictions

Dream11 Team IN-Y vs BN-Y – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Match Between India U19 vs Bangladesh U19, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2019 Final at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo: It has all come down to the one final encounter where India and Bangladesh will clash against each other for the biggest prize of Asian supremacy. The final of the ACC Under-19s Asia Cup 2019 will be played between Indian colts and Bangladesh young stars at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. It will also be a face-off between two teams just like the recent most Asia Cup at the senior level where the final was played between the same teams. Both sides entered the finals after both the the semifinals got abandoned due to rain on Thursday. India topped Group A by winning all three matches while Bangladesh did the same in Group B. The India Under-19s are the defending champions having won the 2018 edition hosted by Bangladesh by defeating Sri Lanka in the final.

TOSS – The toss between India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 will take place at 9 AM (IST)!

Time: 9.30 AM IST

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

My Dream11 Team

Tilak Varma, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Arjun Azad (C), Dhruv Jurel (vc), Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Karan Lal, Purnank Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Rakibul Hasan and Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

IN-Y vs BN-Y Probable Playing XIs —

India U19: Arjun Azad, Nehal Wadhera, Shashwat Rawat, Dhruv Jurel (wk/C), Tilak Varma, Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Purnank Tyagi, Vidyadhar Patil, Karan Lal, Sushant Mishra.

Bangladesh U19: Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shamim Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Akbar Ali (C), Rakibul Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

SQUADS —

India U19 (From): Suved Parkar, Arjun Azad, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel (wk/C), Shashwat Rawat, Varun Lavande, Atharva Ankolekar, Karan Lal, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil, Akash Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Purnank Tyagi, Salil Arora.

Bangladesh U19 (From): Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shamim Hossain, Akbar Ali (wk/C), Shahadat Hossain, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Ashraful Islam, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shahin Alam, Minhazur Rahman, Anik Sarker Shatu.

