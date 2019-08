DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Tri-Nation ODI Series – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match 11 IN Y vs BAN Y at Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham: It will be a dress rehearsal for both the sides as they lock horns with each other for one last time before the summit clash on Sunday. It would be an opportunity for both the sides to get their combinations right. While this will be Bangladesh’s last game before the finals, India will have an extra opportunity when they take on hosts England in their last group game.

TOSS – The toss between India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 will take place at 3.00 PM (IST)!

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue:Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Batters – Thakur Tilak Verma (C), Divyansh Saxena, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy

All-Rounders – Shubhang Hegde, Shamim Hossain

Bowlers – Shoriful Islam, Sushant Mishra, Purnak Tyagi

Bangladesh-Y vs India-Y My Dream 11:

Thakur Tilak Verma (C), Divyansh Saxena, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shubhang Hegde, Shamim Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Sushant Mishra, Purnak Tyagi

SQUADS —

India U19 (From): Qamran Iqbal, Tilak Varma, Divyansh Saxena, Priyam Garg (C), Sameer Rizvi, Priyesh Patel (wk), Shubhang Hegde, Karan Lal, Vidyadhar Patil, Sushant Mishra, Purnank Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shashwat Rawat, Dhruv Jurel, Ravi Bishnoi, Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Kartik Tyagi, Prabhat Maurya

Bangladesh U19 (From): Tanzid Hasan, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Akbar Ali (wk/C), Shamim Hossain, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rishad Hossain, Avishek Das, Shahin Alam

