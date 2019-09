Dream11 Predictions

Team India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 1st Semi-Final ACC U19 Asia Cup 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Semi-Final 1 Match IN-Y vs SL-Y at P Sara Oval in Colombo:

Defending champions India will lock horns in Semi-final 1 against hosts Sri Lanka. While India topped Group A as they won all their three matches, Sri Lanka emerged second-best in Group B and hence they will now take on powerhouse India. The Lankans beat Nepal and UAE but lost to Bangladesh. Thunderstorms are expected on Thursday which will not be good news for the fans.

TOSS – The toss between India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 will take place at 9 AM (IST)!

Time: 9.30 AM IST

Venue: P Sara Oval in Colombo

IN-Y vs SL-Y My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Kamil Mishara

Batters – Ahan Wickramasinghe, Shashwat Rawat, Thakur Tilak Verma (VC)

All-Rounders – Navod Paranavithana (C), Ashian Daniel, Atharva Ankolekar, Karan Lal

Bowlers – Purnank Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Rohan Sanjaya

IN-Y vs SL-Y Probable Playing XIs —

India Under-19s: Arjun Azad, Nehal Wadhera, Shashwat Rawat, Dhruv Jurel (WK & C), Tilak Varma, Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Purnank Tyagi, Vidyadhar Patil, Karan Lal, Sushant Mishra.

Sri Lanka Under-19s: Nipun Dananjaya (C), Ravindu Rasantha, Kamil Mishara (WK), Navod Paranavithana, Avishka Tharindu, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Ashian Daniel, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Dilshan Madushanka, Rohan Sanjaya, Kavindu Nadeeshan.

SQUADS —

India U19 (From): Suved Parkar, Arjun Azad, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel (wk/C), Shashwat Rawat, Varun Lavande, Atharva Ankolekar, Karan Lal, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil, Akash Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Purnank Tyagi, Salil Arora.

Sri Lanka Under-19s: Nipun Dananjaya (C), Ravindu Rasantha, Kamil Mishara (WK), Navod Paranavithana, Avishka Tharindu, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Ashian Daniel, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Dilshan Madushanka, Rohan Sanjaya, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Thaveesha Kahaduwaarachchi, Sandun Mendis, Amshi de Silva, Yasiru Rodrigo.

