Dream11 Predictions

Dream11 Team IN-U23 vs BD-U23 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s ODI Match 5 Between India-U23 and Bangladesh-U23 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow: After a convincing 4-wicket win in the fourth ODI, India Under-23 team took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match One-Day series against Bangladesh Under-23s. This was India’s second consecutive win in the series. Indian pacers made early inroads after Bangladesh opted to bat first at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Their top-order batsmen were sent back to the pavilion as the visiting side lost four wickets with only 55 runs on the board. Md Ariful Haque (44), MD Al Amin (40), Mahidul Islam Ankon (51*) and Robiul Haque (29*) took the total past 200 with two fifty-plus partnerships.

Chasing 202 to win, India got off to a worst possible start as they lost their three wickets for 56 with in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal back in the hut. However, a healthy run-rate didn’t put much pressure on the home side. Skipper Priyam Garg (111*) played a match-winning knock to take his team over the line. He finished unbeaten on 111 off 118 deliveries with 13 boundaries. India U23s completed the chase with 46 balls to spare for the loss of six wickets.

TOSS – The toss between India-U23 and Bangladesh-U23 will take place at 8.30 AM (IST).

Date: September 27, 2019 (Friday).

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

My Dream11 Team

Saif Hassan (vc), Yasir Ali, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Samarth Vyas, Hrithik Shokeen, Ariful Haque, BR Sharath (C), Mahidul Islam, Shubhang Hegde, Tanvir Islam and Arshdeep Singh.

IN-U23 vs BD-U23 Probable Playing XIs —

India Under-23: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aryan Juyal, BR Sharath (wk), Samarth Vyas, Kumar Suraj, Priyam Garg (C), Shubhang Hegde, Atit Seth, Arshdeep Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Hrithik Shokeen.

Bangladesh Under-23: Saif Hassan (C), Mahedi Hasan, Yasir Ali, Zakir Hassan, Sabbir Hossain, Mohammad Al Amin, Mahidul Islam (wk), Ariful Haque, Shafiqul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Robiul Haque.

SQUADS —

India U-23: BR Sharath (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Samarth Vyas, Priyam Garg (C), Ritwik Roy Choudhary, Dhrushant Soni, Shubhang Hegde, Atit Seth, Kartik Tyagi, Arshdeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Madhav Kaushik, Aryan Juyal (wk), Kumar Suraj, Harpreet Brar.

Bangladesh U-23: Saif Hassan (C), Sabbir Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mohammad Al Amin, Zakir Hassan, Mahidul Islam (wk), Ariful Haque, Shafiqul Islam, Sheikh Mehedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Robiul Haque, Sumon Khan, Fardeen Hasan, Manik Khan, Jaker Ali.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ IN-U23 Dream11 Team/ BD-U23 Dream11 Team/ India-U23 Dream11 Team/ Bangladesh-U23 Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online CricketTips and more.