Dream11 Prediction – Bangladesh U19 vs India U19

BN-Y vs IND-Y Tri-Series Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Bangladesh U19 vs India U19 match today, July 22: Now that the 50-over World Cup is over, the young cricketers from Bangladesh will look to show what they possess and make it to the senior squad. They will be the 3rd team in the upcoming Under-19 Tri-Nation tournament which involves the hosts England and a formidable India. The Bangladesh Youth team will be led by keeper-batsman Akbar Ali while the all-rounder Shamim Hossain will be their premier player and the one to watch out for.

They will lock horns England Under-19s in their tournament opener at the New Road in Worcester. The hosts suffered a defeat in the tournament opener against India Under-19s on Sunday. Lewis Goldsworthy rescued the hosts with a fifty but they ended up with only 204. Yashasvi Jaiswal anchored the chase with 78 from 115 balls as India reached the target with five wickets and 64 balls to spare.

Bangladesh-Y vs England-Y (BN-Y vs ENG-Y) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Akbar Ali (VC)

Batsmen – Tom Clark, Jack Haynes, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy

Allrounders – Lewis Goldsworthy (C), Shamim Hossain, George Balderson

Bowlers – Kasey Aldridge, Tanzid Hasan, Jack Taylor

BN-Y vs EN-Y My Dream11 Team

Akbar Ali (VC), Tom Clark, Jack Haynes, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Lewis Goldsworthy (C), Shamim Hossain, George Balderson, Kasey Aldridge, Tanzid Hasan, Jack Taylor.

BN-Y vs EN-Y Probable Playing 11

Team Bangladesh (Playing XI): Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Akbar Ali (C & WK), Shamim Hossain, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Tanzid Hasan, Shahin Alam, Avishek Das, Shoriful Islam.

Team England Warriors (Playing XI): Dan Mousley, Tom Clark, Jack Haynes, Lewis Goldsworthy, George Hill, George Balderson (C), Finlay Bean (WK), Kasey Aldridge, Blake Cullen, James Taylor, Hamidullah Qadri.

Check Dream11 Prediction / BAN-Y Dream11 Team / Bangladesh-U19 Dream11 Team / EN-19 Dream11 Team / England-U19 Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.