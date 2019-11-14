Dream11 Prediction

On the eve of their FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 joint Qualifier against Afghanistan at the Republican Central Stadium in Dushanbe on Thursday, senior members of the Indian football team recalled the time when they overcame their old foes to lift the 2016 SAFF Suzuki Cup in Trivandrum.

Zubayr Amiri had opened the scoring in the 70th minute, before Jeje Lalpekhlua drew level in two minutes. Finally, Sunil Chhetri, who finished the campaign with three goals, scored the winner in extra time. Although it was a “good memory”, Chhetri reminded that it “won’t hold any connection” the two sides face each other on Thursday.

“It was a good moment, of course, mainly because other teams generally look up to us as the formidable team in the SAFF region and everyone expects us to do well. Also, it was at our home. Another important reason was that Afghanistan were playing their last SAFF and they changed their zone later. It was very important for us to do well,” said Chhetri, who went on to heap praises on fellow striker Jeje. “Jeje was outstanding in the final. He scored the first goal and had an assist too. It was very sweet.”

As times have now changed, Chhetri believes that the upcoming World Cup Qualifier will hold no connection to the past matches.

“They are a respectable side and they are not the same what they were a few years back. Some of the Afghani players were playing abroad and it was a good memory. But I would reiterate that there won’t be any connection to what is going to happen tomorrow,” Chhetri sounded cautious before tomorrow’s match.

However, it was not just the SAFF win that made the match special for the India custodian. It was, in fact, the first time that he would take to the pitch in a home match.

TIME- The kick-off time of 2022 FIFA Qualifier match India vs Afghanistan is 07:30 PM (IST).

Date: November 14, 2019 (Saturday).

Venue: Central Republican Stadium in Tajikistan.

