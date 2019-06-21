DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team India vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s World Cup Match IND vs AFG at Rose Bowl Stadium, Southampton: India have been unbeaten so far in their campaign of ICC World Cup 2019 and the winning run should extend to another game when they face Afghanistan on Saturday at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton. Other than few injury-scares, team India have looked a balanced unit in all departments and would look to remain so for the maximum amount of time.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have been in the middle of a dismal show in ICC World Cup 2019. They were expected to produce one or two upsets but have not looked like a team that can pull something like that. However, they can take inspiration from Pakistan and Bangladesh and follow their footsteps to beat a superpower.

Date: June 22, Saturday.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Toss: The captain winning the toss might choose to bowl first.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Batting: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should be an automatic choice. KL Rahul, along with Afghanistan’s Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran and Rahmat Shah can also be considered.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal should have no problem in finding a place. Aftab Alam can also be considered for one of the slots.

All-rounder: Hardik Pandya and Mohammad Nabi should be ideal contenders for this position.

Wicket-keeping: Mahendra Singh Dhoni must be the automatic choice for the role of glove-worker.

My Dream XI Team

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Aftab Alam.

Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hasan.

SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hasan, Asghar Afghan, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

