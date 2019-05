DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team India vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup warm-up 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s ICC World Cup 2019 Warm Up Match at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff:

My Dream11 Team For Bangladesh vs India:

Batsmen – Mohammad Mithun, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Soumya Sarkar

Keeper – Dinesh Karthik (VC), Mushfiqur Rahim

All-Rounders – Hardik Pandya (C), Shakib Al Hasan

Bowlers – Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman

Match Streaming Details:

Venue: India’s warm-up match against Bangladesh will take place at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

Time: The match starts at 3:00 PM IST.

Broadcast: Star Sports 1/HD

Streaming: Hotstar

Squads:

India cricket team:

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Bangladesh cricket team:

Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed.