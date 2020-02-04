Dream11 Team Tips and Tricks

India vs New Zealand Prediction 1st ODI: Captain And Vice Captain For Today IND vs NZ, Probable Playing11, Match Start Time at Seddon Park in Hamilton 7.30 PM IST:

After blanking hosts New Zealand in the recently concluded five-match T20I series, Virat Kohli-led India would take on the Kiwis in a three-match ODI series with on Wednesday at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

The visitors would like to maintain the momentum in the 50-over format, whereas the Blackcaps would like to bounce back in front of their home crowd. Regular skipper Kane Williamson who is nursing an injury will not be taking part in the match and that would be a major setback for them. Tom Latham would lead the side in Williamson’s absence.

The last time these two sides met in the 50-over format, New Zealand had knocked India out of the World Cup with an 18-run win over two days in the second semi-final at Manchester.

The stats show that in 107 matches played between the two nations – India has won 55, whereas the Kiwis have won 46 – five matches yielded no result and a solitary game was tied.

TOSS – The toss between India and New Zealand will take place at 7 AM (IST).

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Seddon Park in Hamilton

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – KL Rahul

Batters – Virat Kohli (C), Ross Taylor (VC), Martin Guptill, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw

All-Rounders – James Neesham, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers – Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ish Sodhi

IND vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (C & WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee/Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson.

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Manish Pandey/Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

IND vs NZ SQUADS

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (C & WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee/Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Williamson, Tom Blundell, Scott Kuggeleijn

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Manish Pandey/Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Navdeep Saini/Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav.

