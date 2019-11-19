Dream11 Prediction

Team India vs Oman 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match IND vs OMN at Al-Seeb Stadium 08:30 PM IST:

Winless in four games so far in an increasingly disappointing campaign, the Indian football team faces higher-ranked Oman in a do-or-die World Cup qualifying round match here on Tuesday.

A first-half strike from Sunil Chhetri gave India hopes of beating Oman in the first leg in Guwahati in September but it ultimately turned out to be so-near-yet-so-far as the Gulf nation struck twice in the final 10 minutes to outwit the home side.

Oman is coming into this match after an emphatic (4-1) win over Bangladesh here on November 14.

India, on the other hand, is struggling after an impressive goalless draw against Asian champions Qatar as they needed late equalisers in their identical 1-1 draws against lower-ranked Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

TIME- The kick-off time of 2022 FIFA Qualifier match India vs Oman is 08:30 PM (IST).

Date: November 19, 2019 (Saturday).

Venue: Al-Seeb Stadium in Oman.

IND vs OMN My Dream11 Team

Ali Al-Habsi (OMN), Adil Khan (IND), Rahul Bheke (IND), Mohammad Al-Musalami (OMN), Udanata Singh (IND), Anirudh Thapa (IND), Mohsin Al-Khaldi (OMN), Al Mandhar Al Alawi (OMN), Sunil Chhetri (IND), Manvir Singh (IND) and Mohammed Al-Ghassani (OMN).

Probable Playing XIs

Oman: Ali Al-Habsi (GK), Abdulaziz Al-Ghailani, Amran Al Hidi, Mohammed Al Musalami, Ali Al-Busaidi, Ahmed Al Mahajri, Zahir Al Aghbari, Rabia Al-Mandhar, Mohsin Al-Khaldi, Said Al-Ruzaiqi, Mohsin Al Ghassani

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Adil Khan, Mandar Rao Desai, Pronay Halder, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan

Check Dream11 Prediction/ IND Dream11 Team/ OMN Dream11 Team/ India Dream11 Team/ Oman Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Football Tips, Predictions and more.