Dream11 Team India vs South Africa Twenty-20 International Series 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20I Match 1 IND vs SA at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA), Dharamsala: With their eyes set on next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia, India would be looking to find the perfect team combination in the shortest format of the game.

After a fantastic tour of the West Indies, where the Indian team remained unbeaten, the Virat Kohli-led side would be hoping to extend their winning-run when they begin their prolonged home season with first of the three-match Twenty-20 International series against South Africa.

The Proteas, on the other hand, would be looking to leave behind their dismal run at the World Cup in England. The team look fresh with Quinton de Kock as the new skipper. Given the transitional phase that South Africa currently find themselves in, they will be tested big time by the dominance of India.

With some important players retiring from the national duty, the young team from the rainbow nation will be looking to have a perfectly-balanced T20I unit before next year’s World Cup. Specialist t20 player David Miller and Kagiso Rabada, along with skipper De Kock, will be key to the visiting team’s success.

IND vs SA Match Details

Date: August 15, 2019.

TOSS – The toss between India and South Africa will take place at 6:30 PM (IST)!

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA), Dharamsala.

IND vs SA Dream11 Tips & Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Given the inconsistency of Rishabh Pant, his South African counterpart Quinton de Kock emerges as the ideal contender for the role of the glove-worker.

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should be the must-have batsmen in this fantasy team. David Miller and Shreyas Iyer can be handed over the middle-order duties for the day.

All-rounders: Eyes closed, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja must be picked as the all-rounders of the team. South Africa’s Andile Phehlukwayo can be clubbed with them in this section.

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada and Deepak Chahar should be the main bowlers for this fantasy team. Anrich Nortje can be the other bowler in the playing eleven.

IND vs SA My Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Deepak Chahar, Anrich Nortje.

IND vs SA Probable Playing XIs–

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar.

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (C & WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje.

SQUADS–

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey.

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (C & WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Junior Dala.

