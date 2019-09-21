Dream11 Predictions

Team India vs South Africa Twenty-20 International Series 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20I Match 3 IND vs SA at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru:

While India would be looking to continue the winning momentum, South Africa will look to level the series with a win at M. Chinnaswamy, but it will not be easy against a formidable Men in Blue. Once again, eyes would be on Rishabh Pant, who has a good opportunity to impress the selectors after his failure at Mohali. There are possibilities of thundershowers in Bengaluru and fans would hope that bad weather does not play spoilsport.

At Mohali, Deepak Chahar and Virat Kohli turned out to be the standout performers as India cruised to a seven-wicket win against the young Proteas side led by Quinton de Kock.

Team India ticked almost all boxes in Mohali where they first restricted the visitors to 149 and then chased down the target riding on their skipper Kohli’s unbeaten 72.

However, one area of concern — which has now been looming over the team — will be the form of wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and he will again be in focus in Bengaluru.

IND vs SA Match Details

Date: August 22, 2019.

TOSS – The toss between India and South Africa will take place at 6:30 PM (IST)!

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

IND vs SA Dream11 Tips & Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Given the inconsistency of Rishabh Pant, South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock should be the ideal contender for this role.

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be the most looked after batsmen in any team and should be selected. Temba Bavuma and Shreyas Iyer can be the ideal middle-order batsmen in this fantasy team.

All-rounders: Eyes closed, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja are the two best all-rounders among the players of both the sides and deserve their place in this Dream11 team. South Africa’s Andile Phehlukwayo can be joined with them as the other all-rounder.

IND vs SA My Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Temba Bavuma, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Deepak Chahar, Anrich Nortje.

IND vs SA Probable Playing XIs–

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar/Rahul Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar.

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (C & WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, George Linde/Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje/Beuran Hendricks

SQUADS–

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey.

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (C & WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Junior Dala.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ IND Dream11 Team/ SA Dream11 Team/ India Dream11 Team/ South Africa Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.