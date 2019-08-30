Dream11 Team India vs West Indies 2nd Test – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Test Match IND vs WI at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica: After the dominating display in the first Test, India would look to repeat the same and end the tour of West Indies without a single defeat. Ajinkya Rahane was the star of Indian batting in both the innings where Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah shone with the ball to help the visitors win the game by a huge margin of 318 runs.

West Indies, on the other hand, have been a story of dismal performances throughout the series. Right from the begining of the T20I series to the first Test, the Men in Maroon never looked to be on equal footing with the touring side. The first Test saw the local bowlers failing miserably in both the innings, while the batsmen had a nightmare facing the Indin bowling attack. In the second innings, with the help of a 5-for from Bumrah, India bowled them out in just 100 runs.

The Virat Kohli-led side would be determined to extend their good run to the second and the final Test of the series. Also, another victory would mean 60 points for in the points table of ICC World Test Championship and it would see them take the top position by quite a huge margin. The Indian would not want to let go of such a brilliant opportunity.

Date: August 30, 2019.

TOSS: The toss of the second Test between India and West Indies will take place at 7:30 PM IST!

Time: 8 PM IST

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Shai Hope should be the number one choice, not for his good performance or brilliance or anything but just for the sheer failure of Rishabh Pant throughout the tour.

Batsmen: Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara should get the top-most priority, all eyes close. Virat Kohli should also be not missed out as there’s no other batsman who is more experienced than him in the two teams. From the home team, Darren Bravo could be clubbed along with the Indian trio.

All-rounders: Hanuma Vihari ought to be the automatic selections in this category after his heroics in the second innings of the first Test. Ravindra Jadeja and Roston Chase should be the other players to be picked in this section.

Bowlers: In the bowlers’ category we can easily look for the pacers only as we already have two spinners in the form of Jadeja and Chase. Hands down, the bowling unit would be led by Jasprit Bumrah and to partner him in the pace duties there should be Ishant Sharma and Kemar Roach.

IND vs WI My Dream11 Team

Virat Kohli (C), Shai Hope (WK), Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Darren Bravo, Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Roston Chase, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Kemar Roach.

Probable Playing XIs —

India: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari/Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravi Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Shane Dowrich (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall/Keemo Paul, Jason Holder (C), Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach.

SQUADS —

West Indies (From): Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Shane Dowrich, Shai Hope (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder (C), Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, John Campbell, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (C), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

