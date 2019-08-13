Dream11 Prediction & Tips

Team India vs West Indies 3rd ODI – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match IND vs WI at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad: India will look to seal the series ahead of the Test. The Men in Blue are high-on-confidence after winning the T20I series and going 1-0 up in the ODI series. For India, Shikhar will look to get among the runs.

West Indies, on the other hand, would be desperate to save the series with a win. But for that to happen, West Indies’ batting unit will have to take more responsibility. It’s time talents like Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran rise up to the occasion for West Indies cricket to thrive.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Match Details

TOSS – The toss between India vs West Indies will take place at 6.30 PM!

Time: 7.00 PM IST.

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

India vs West Indies Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – N Pooran, S Hope

Batters – R Sharma, S Iyer, E Lewis (VC), V Kohli (C)

All-Rounders – R Jadeja, R Chase

Bowlers – M Shami, B Kumar, S Cottrell

My Dream11 Team

N Pooran, S Hope, R Sharma, S Iyer, E Lewis (VC), V Kohli (C), R Jadeja, R Chase, M Shami, B Kumar, S Cottrell

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Probable Playing XIs —

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.

SQUADS —

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shreyas Iyer, Navdeep Saini, KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, John Campbell.

