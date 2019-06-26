DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team India vs West Indies ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s World Cup Match IND vs WI at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester: India have remained unbeaten so far in the ICC World Cup 2019 and they would look to maintain their winning streak when they face the West Indies on Thursday. One of the most balanced units, the Virat Kohli-led side have managed to win all their matches comprehensively, except against Afghanistan, and shall take the field as favourites to register another victory over their opponents.

West Indies, on the other hand, have looked shaky, but have sustained a chance for them to qualify for the semis. They have been unable to find all their player clicking together. On the days the bowlers have performed well the batsmen have failed to reciprocate, while the other days have witnessed a vice-versa. They will look to bring in a change into this against India. However, it will still be an uphill task to beat the Men in Blue, but for them to stand any chance of progressing to the next stage the team from the Carribeans will have to win.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Batting: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul should be the automatic choice for the roles of batsmen.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Sheldon Cotrell, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal should have no problem finding their positions in the team.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya and Carlos Brathwaite should be ideal contenders.

Wicket-keeper: Shai Hope for his batting ability should be handed the role of glove-worker.

My Dream XI Team

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul/Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Hardik Pandya, Carlos Brathwaite, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Sheldon Cotrell, Jasprit Bumrah.

Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmeyer, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.

SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav.

West Indies (From): Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Ashley Nurse, Darren Bravo, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach.

