Team India Women vs South Africa Women 1st T20I Twenty-20 Match 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s 1st T20i SA-W vs Ind-W at CB Patel International Cricket Stadium, Surat:

India eves start an all-new season with the T20Is as they host South Africa Women at Surat. With both the sides in transition, Shafali Varma and Tazmin Brits have the opportunity to grab their opportunity and cement their place in the squads. It will not be an easy game for the Indian women as their South African counterparts are no pushovers. Lizelle Lee and Sune Luus are in ominous form and could hurt the hosts. India, on the other hand, will look for senior players like Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma to stand up and get counted.

TOSS – The toss between South Africa Women and India Women will take place at 6:30 PM (IST).

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: CB Patel International Cricket Stadium, Surat.

Lizelle Lee, Smriti Mandhana (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Mignon du Preez, Sune Luus (VC), Nadine de Klerk, Deepti Sharma, Nondumiso Shangase, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav and Shabnim Ismail

SA-W vs IND-W Probable Playing XIs —

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav and Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee (wk), Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Nondumiso Shangase, Anne Bosch, Ayabonga Khaka and Shabnim Ismail

SQUADS–

South Africa Women: Sune Luus (c), Anne Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Lizelle Lee, N Mlaba , Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Laura Wolvaardt.

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav and Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shafali Verma, Anuja Patil, Pooja Vastrakar and Mansi Joshi

