Team India Women vs South Africa Women 2nd ODI Match 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s ODI Match 2 IN-W vs SA-W at Reliance Stadium, Vadodara:

Debutant Priya Punia starred with an unbeaten 75 to help the eves gun down 165 in the 1st ODI. With a 1-0 lead, the Mithali Raj-side will look to seal the three-match ODI series with a win in the second ODI. It was an all-round show by the hosts that helped them win the ODI opener. Bowlers Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Shikha Pandey and Poonam Yadav picked wickets at regular intervals, which meant South Africa never got any momentum in their innings.

TOSS – The toss between India Women vs South Africa Women will take place at 8.30 AM (IST).

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: Reliance Stadium, Vadodara

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Lizelle Lee

Batters – Mithali Raj (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt

All-Rounders – Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus

Bowlers – Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht

My Dream11 Team

Lizelle Lee, Mithali Raj (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht

IN-W vs SA-W Probable Playing XIs —

India Women: Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht.

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee (WK), Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Mignon du Preez, Sune Luus (C), Nondumiso Shangase, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune.

SQUADS —

India Women: Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, D Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Tamiya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Mansi Joshi, Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee (wk), Sune Luus (C), Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Nondumiso Shangase, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty, Lara Goodall, Marizanne Kapp, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune, Ayabonga Khaka

