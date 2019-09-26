Dream11 Predictions

Team India Women vs South Africa Women 2nd T20I Twenty-20 Match 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s 2nd T20I SA-W vs Ind-W at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat:

After a 11-run win in the T20I opener, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian eves will look to continue the winning momentum when they host their South African counterparts for the second time. In the first game, Harmanpreet and Deepti Sharma’s heroics powered the Indian Women to a comfortable win. Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodriguez got starts in the 1st T20I, but could not continue and go big, that is something they will look to rectify in the second game.

The Proteas will hope for another good show from Mignon du Preez, who was instrumental in the first game, as her knock helped South Africa compete.

TOSS – The toss between South Africa Women and India Women will take place at 6:30 PM (IST).

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat.

Ind-W vs SA-W My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Lizelle Lee

Batters – Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Mignon du Preez

All-Rounders – Sune Luus, N de Klerk, Deepti Sharma (C)

Bowlers – Poonam Yadav, Shabnim Ismail, Radha Yadav, Ayabonga Khaka

My Dream11 Team

Lizelle Lee, Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Mignon du Preez, Sune Luus, N de Klerk, Deepti Sharma (C), Poonam Yadav, Shabnim Ismail, Radha Yadav, Ayabonga Khaka

Ind-W vs SA-W Probable Playing XIs —

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee (wk), Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Nadine de Klerk, Mignon du Preez, Sune Luus (c), Nondumiso Shangase, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune

SQUADS–

South Africa Women: Sune Luus (c), Anne Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Lizelle Lee, N Mlaba , Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Laura Wolvaardt.

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav and Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shafali Verma, Anuja Patil, Pooja Vastrakar and Mansi Joshi

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SA-W Dream11 Team/ IND-W Dream11 Team/ South Africa Women Dream11 Team/ India Women XI Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.