Dream11 Predictions

Dream11 Team IN-W vs SA-W – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s T20I Match 3 Between India Women vs South Africa Women, T20I Series: As South African women aim to level series, rain threat once again looms large in the third T20I of the five-match series against India at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat. The Indian eves clinched a thrilling 11-run win in the first game to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Allrounder Deepti Sharma was the star of the match for the home side. The second match turned out to be a damp squib as the rain gods allowed no play. The visitors would be desperate to get their first points on board and assume parity in the series. They would also hope to shrug off what was a dismal performance by the batters against the troika of Indian spinners- Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma, and Radha Yadav.

In the first T20I, Deepti’s magical spell of 3/8 sent the Proteas batswomen in a tail-spin as the hosts defended a paltry score of 130. South Africa will seek inspiration from their experienced players which includes the likes of Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt and Mignon du Preez. Du Preez was the lone batter who looked comfortable against both spin and pace, scoring a nonchalant 43-ball-59.

TOSS – The toss between India Women and South Africa Women will take place at 6.30 PM (IST).

Time: 6 PM IST

Venue: Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeper – Lizelle Lee

Batters – Mignon du Preez, Laura Woolvardt, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues

All-Rounders – Nadine de Klerk, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers – Shabnim Ismail, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tumi Sekhukhune

My Dream11 Team

Lizelle Lee, Smriti Mandhana (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Mignon du Preez, Sune Luus (vc), Nadine de Klerk, Deepti Sharma, Nondumiso Shangase, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav and Shabnim Ismail

IN-W vs SA-W Probable Playing XIs —

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee (wk), Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (C), Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Nondumiso Shangase, Anne Bosch, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail

SQUADS —

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Anuja Patil, Mansi Joshi, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy.

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee (wk), Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Nadine de Klerk, Mignon du Preez, Sune Luus (C), Nondumiso Shangase, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Anne Bosch, Sinalo Jafta, Lara Goodall.

