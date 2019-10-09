Dream11 Predictions

Dream11 Team IN-W vs SA-W – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s ODI Match 1 Between India Women vs South Africa Women, ODI Series 2019: After winning the six-match T20I series in a convincing fashion 3-1, India Women will now shift their focus to the ODIs against similar opponents South Africa. The 1st game of the 3-match ODI series between India Women and South Africa Women will be hosted by the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara. All three matches are scheduled to be played at the same venue. This series will kickstart India’s preparation for the World Cup in 2021. Mithali Raj will also be back in action as the leader of the pack after retiring from the T20Is earlier this year.

Meanwhile, South Africa, will look to count the positives from the T20Is and will look to level the scores in the 50-over format. The visitors will be eager to carry the momentum forward after registering a thumping victory in the sixth and final T20I over India. The experienced Marizanne Kapp is back for them while the visitors continue to miss their regular skipper Dane van Niekerk.

TOSS – The toss between India Women vs South Africa Women will take place at 8.30 AM (IST).

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: Reliance Stadium, Vadodara

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeper – Lizelle Lee

Batters – Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mignon du Preez

All-Rounders – Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk

Bowlers – Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Shabnim Ismail.

My Dream11 Team

Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues (VC), Lara Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee (WK), Deepti Sharma, Marizanne Kapp, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yada and Tumi Sekhukhune.

IN-W vs SA-W Probable Playing XIs —

India Women: Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht.

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty/Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mignon du Preez, Sune Luus (C), Lara Goodall/Nondumiso Shangase, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune.

SQUADS —

India Women: Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, D Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Tamiya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Mansi Joshi, Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee (wk), Sune Luus (C), Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Nondumiso Shangase, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty, Lara Goodall, Marizanne Kapp, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune, Ayabonga Khaka

