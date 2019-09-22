Dream11 Prediction

Team India Women’s Board President’s XI vs South Africa Women Twenty-20 Series – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s 2nd T20I Warm-up Match 2 SA-W vs BPXI-W at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat:

With the first game proving to be a washout, fans would hope to get some action when the two sides meet for the last time before heading into the five-match T20I series. Eyes would be on Pooja Vastrakar as she is making a comeback after an injury she picked up last year in November. She has been named in the main squad as well, hence this could be a great opportunity to get some game time.

BPXI-W vs SA-W Match Details

Date: August 22, 2019.

TOSS – The toss between India Women’s Board President’s XI vs South Africa Women will take place at 2:o0 PM (IST)!

Time: 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat.

BPXI-W vs SA-W Dream11 Tips & Tricks

Keeper – Lizelle Lee

Batters – Mignon du Preez, Vanitha VR, Shafali Verma, Priya Punia (VC)

All-Rounders – Sune Luus (C), Nadine de Klerk

Bowlers – Pooja Vastrakar, S Ismail, Devika Vaidya, Tumi Sekhukhune

My Dream11 Team

Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez, Vanitha VR, Shafali Verma, Priya Punia (VC), Sune Luus (C), Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, S Ismail, Devika Vaidya, Tumi Sekhukhune

Probable Playing XIs/ Squads–

India Women Board President’s XI:

Sushma Verma (C), Devika Vaidya, Vanitha VR, Shafali Verma, Priya Punia, Jasia Aktar, MD Thirushkamini, Madhuri Mehta, Tarannum Pathan, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Tanuja Kanwar, Bharti Fulmali, Mansi Joshi, Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar.

South Africa Women:

Sune Luus (C), Anneke Bosch, Tasmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, S Ismail, Sinola Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Lara Goodall, Lizelle Lee, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt.

