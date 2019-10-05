Dream11 Prediction

Team Indiana Pacers vs Sacramento Kings NBA India Games Preseason Match 2019 – Basketball Prediction Tips For Today’s Match IND vs SAC at NCSI Dome, Mumbai:

After a thrilling start to the NBA India Games Day 1, Day 2 promises nothing less in terms of entertainment. The opening match – which was the first time teams from a North American sports league have ever played in India – lived up to its billing as the Pacers pipped Kings 132-131 in a thrilling contest.

NBA teams Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers will lock horns on Saturday in Game 2 of the pre-season warm-ups at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai. After the regulation time ended, the scores were locked at 118-118, the match was eventually decided in the extra five minutes when the Pacers, who were trailing throughout the match, went ahead for the first time and managed to edge out Kings to register a close win.

TIME- The NBA match between Indiana Pacers vs Sacramento Kings is 7:00 PM (IST).

Date: October 5, 2019 (Sunday).

Venue: NCSI Dome, Mumbai.

My Dream11 Team

Domantas Sabonis, Buddy Heid, Myles Turner, Marvin Bagley III, De’Aaron Fox, Lamb, H Barnes

Probable Playing VIIs

Indiana Pacers

Malcolm Brogdon, Jeremy Lamb, T. Warren, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

Sacramento Kings

DeAaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, Marvin Bagley III, Dewayne Dedmon

