Dream11 Predictions

Team Ireland vs Hongkong Oman Pentangular T20I series 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20I Match 6 IRE vs HK at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1):

Hong Kong has started the series in disastrous fashion, losing their first two games to Oman and Nepal. Now, they would like to bounce back when they lock horns with Ireland. The Irish team, thanks to big names, start favourites against Hong Kong. Ireland, on the other hand, had got their campaign off to a winning start with a win over the Netherlands, but they faced a shock defeat to hosts Oman. They would look to get back to winning ways.

TOSS – The toss between Ireland vs Hong Kong will take place at 2.30 PM (IST).

Time: 3 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat, Oman

IRE vs HK My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Gary Wilson

Batters – Nizakat Khan (VC), Kevin O’Brien, Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector

All-Rounders – Gareth Delany, Mark Adair (C), Kinchit Shah

Bowlers – Kyle Christie, Ehsan Khan, Nasrulla Rana

My Dream11 Team

Gary Wilson, Nizakat Khan (VC), Kevin O’Brien, Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair (C), Kinchit Shah, Kyle Christie, Ehsan Khan, Nasrulla Rana

IRE vs HK Probable Playing XIs

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan, Ahsan Abbasi, Kinchit Shah (C), Waqas Khan, Waqas Barkat, Aarush Bhagwat (WK), Ehsan Khan, Raag Kapur, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Nasrulla Rana, Kyle Christie.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Gary Wilson (C & WK), Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Shane Getkate, Stuart Thompson, Boyd Rankin/Craig Young.

SQUADS —

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Kevin O Brien, Gary Wilson (wk/C), Harry Tector, Shane Getkate, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Boyd Rankin, Craig Young, Stuart Thompson, Barry McCarthy, Lorcan Tucker, Simi Singh.

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan, Ahsan Abbasi, Kinchit Shah (C), Waqas Khan, Waqas Barkat, Aarush Bhagwat (WK), Ehsan Khan, Raag Kapur, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Nasrulla Rana, Kyle Christie, Aizaz Khan, Shahid Wasif, Simandeep Singh, Scott McKechnie, Haroon Arshed, Ninad Shah.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ IRE Dream11 Team/ HK Dream11 Team/ Ireland Dream11 Team/ Hongkong Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.