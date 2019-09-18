Dream11 Predictions

Team Ireland vs Netherland Twenty20 International Ireland Tri-Series 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20I Match 4 IRE vs NED at The Village, Dublin:

While hosts Ireland are having a dream run in the ongoing Ireland tri-series, Netherland will look to recover from the shock they got from Scotland. The Scottish duo of George Munsey (127) and Kyle Coetzer (89) smashed the Dutch bowlers to all parts stitching a 200-run stand in just 15.1 overs. From there on in it was difficult for Netherland to recover as they lost it. The Dutch will look to give the hosts a run for their money in Match 4 of the series.

IRE vs NED Match Details

Date: September 18, 2019.

TOSS – The toss between Ireland vs Netherland will take place at 5:30 PM (IST)!

Time: 6 PM IST.

Venue: The Village, Dublin.

IRE vs NED My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Gary Wilson

Batters – Andrew Balbirnie, Max O’Dowd, Harry Tector, Kevin O’Brien (VC), Ben Cooper

All-Rounders – Pieter Seelaar (C), Stuart Thompson

Bowlers – Boyd Rankin, Fred Klaassen, David Delany

My Dream11 Team

Gary Wilson, Andrew Balbirnie, Max O’Dowd, Harry Tector, Kevin O’Brien (VC), Ben Cooper, Pieter Seelaar (C), Stuart Thompson, Boyd Rankin, Fred Klaassen, David Delany

IRE vs NED Probable Playing XIs–

Ireland: Hary Tector, Shane Getkate Andrew Balbarnie, Kevin O’Brien, Gary Wilson (c & wk), Lorcan Tucker, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, David Delany, Boyd Rankin, Stuart Thompson

Netherland: Tobias Visee, Max O’Dowd, Ben Cooper, Pieter Seelaar (c), Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk), Antonious Staal, Shane Snater, Clayton Floyd, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

SQUADS–

Ireland (From): Paul Stirling, Shane Getkate, Andrew Balbirnie, Gary Wilson (wk/C), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Kevin O Brien, Simi Singh, Stuart Thompson, Craig Young, Boyd Rankin, David Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair.

Netherland: Tobias Visee, Max O’Dowd, Ben Cooper, Pieter Seelaar (c), Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk), Antonious Staal, Shane Snater, Clayton Floyd, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Philippe Boissevain, Vikramjit Singh, Brandon Glover