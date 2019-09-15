DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team Ireland vs Netherlands Twenty-20 International Ireland Tri-Series 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20I Match 1 IRE vs NED at The Village, Dublin: The postponement of Euro T20 Slam has given the European neighbours Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands a chance to play out a Twenty-20 International tri-series among themselves. The series will give the teams a perfect platform to build-up for the next month’s T20 World Cup qualifiers. The first match of the series will see hosts Ireland and the Netherlands taking on each other at The Village in Dublin.

The last time both the sides had met, Ireland pulled off a brilliant win in a last ball-thriller. But happened quite a long ago in Oman and in recent times today’s home team have been in the middle of a dismal form. They have won only one of their last five completed T20Is and have suffered the humiliation of getting whitewashed by Afghanistan.

The Netherlands, too, are in a similar kind of situation. Before drawing a T20I series against an abysmal Zimbabwe team, they were hammered by UAE 4-0 in a five-match series. The tri-series will give the young Dutch team a great chance to shrug off their past disappointments and head over to find a perfect balance ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

IRE vs NED Match Details

Date: August 15, 2019.

TOSS – The toss between Ireland and Netherlands will take place at 5:30 PM (IST)!

Time: 6 PM IST.

Venue: The Village, Dublin.

IRE vs NED Dream11 Tips & Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Gary Wilson.

Batsmen: Andrew Balbarine, Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, M. O’Dowd, Ben Cooper.

All-rounder: Mark Adair, P Seelaar.

Bowlers: George Dockrell, P. van Meekeran, Boyd Rankin.

IRE vs NED My Dream11 Team

Andrew Balbarine, Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, M. O’Dowd, Ben Cooper, Gary Wilson (WK), Mark Adair, P Seelaar, George Dockrell, P. van Meekeran, Boyd Rankin.

IRE vs NED Probable Playing XIs–

Ireland: Gary Wilson (C), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbarine, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Shane Getkate, Jacob Mulder, Kevin O’ Brien, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson

Netherlands: Tobias Visee, Max O’Dowd, Bas Le Leede, Ben Cooper, Tonny Staal, Scott Edwards (wk), Pieter Seelaar (c), Brandon Glover, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Philippe Boissevain

SQUADS–

Ireland: Gary Wilson (C), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbarine, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Shane Getkate, Jacob Mulder, Kevin O’ Brien, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, David Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

Netherlands: Tobias Visee, Max O’Dowd, Bas Le Leede, Ben Cooper, Tonny Staal, Scott Edwards (wk), Pieter Seelaar (c), Brandon Glover, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Philippe Boissevain, Vikram Singh, Clayton Floyd, Brandon Glover, Shane Snater.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ IRE Dream11 Team/ NED Dream11 Team/ Ireland Dream11 Team/ Netherlands Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.