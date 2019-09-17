DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team Ireland vs Scotland Twenty-20 International Ireland Tri-Series 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20I Match 3 IRE vs SCO at The Village, Dublin: After the postponement of Euro T20 Slam – European neighbours Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands get a chance to brush up their skills in the shortest format ahead of next month’s T20 World Cup qualifiers. In match 3 of the series, hosts Ireland will take on Scotland at the Village in Malahide, Dublin. Scotland are riding high on confidence after a record-breaking effort with the bat against the Netherlands. The Scotts registered a convincing 58-run win over the Dutch side to claim the top spot in the table. George Munsey smashed an unbeaten hundred while skipper Kyle Coetzer played a whirlwind knock to power Scotts to a daunting 252/3 total in 20 overs.

IRE vs SCO Match Details

Date: September 17, 2019.

TOSS – The toss between Ireland vs Scotland will take place at 5:30 PM (IST)!

Time: 6 PM IST.

Venue: The Village, Dublin.

My Dream11 Team

Craig Wallace, George Munsey (C), Kyle Coetzer, Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Mark Adair (vc), Richie Berrington, Alasdair Evans, Mark Watt, Shane Getkate, George Dockrell.

IRE vs SCO Probable Playing XIs–

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andrew Balbirnie, Gary Wilson (C), Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, Shane Getkate, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Boyd Rankin, Craig Young.

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (C), Matthew Cross, Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Craig Wallace, Michael Leask, Alasdair Evans, Safyaan Sharif, Adrian Neill, Mark Watt.

SQUADS–

Ireland (From): Paul Stirling, Shane Getkate, Andrew Balbirnie, Gary Wilson (wk/C), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Kevin O Brien, Simi Singh, Stuart Thompson, Craig Young, Boyd Rankin, David Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair.

Scotland (From): George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (C), Michael Leask, Richie Berrington, Ollie Hairs, Calum MacLeod, Craig Wallace (wk), Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Safyaan Sharif, Adrian Neill, Tom Sole, Hamza Tahir, Matthew Cross.

