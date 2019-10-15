ITA vs BRZ Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Italy vs Brazil, ITA vs BRZ – Volleyball Prediction Tips For Today’s match ITA vs BRZ 2019: In the Match 64 of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Cup 2019, Italy will face Brazil in the fourth match of the day. This is the 14th edition of the competition with Japan playing hosts for the 12th successive time starting from 1977. A total of 12 teams qualified for the event including hosts Japan, 2018 world champion Poland along with Brazil, Australia, Argentina, Iran, Egypt, Tunisia, Italy, Russia, United States and Canada. The teams have been divided into two pools of six teams each.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for ITA vs BRZ

My Dream11 Team

Thales Hoss, Riccardo Sbertoli, Lucas Saatkamp, Yoandy Leal Hidalgo, Alan Souza, Giulio Pinali

The match starts at 11:30 am IST on October 15 (Tuesday)

SQUADS:

Italy: Davide Candellaro, Riccardo Sbertoli, Luca Spirito, Davide Gardini, Osmany Juantorena, Simone Giannelli,Giacomo Raffaelli, Daniele Mazzone, Ivan Zaytsev, Filippo Lanza, Fabio Balaso, Dick Kooy, Massimo Colaci,Matteo Piano, Roberto Russo, Oleg Antonov, Simone Anzani, Nicola Pesaresi, Daniele Lavia, Gabriele Nelli, Alberto Polo, Oreste Cavuto, Luigi Randazzo, Giulio Pinali, Francesco Zoppellari

Brazil: Bruno Mossa Rezende, Isac Santos, Cledenílson Souza Batista, Eduardo Sobrinho, Mauricio Borges Almeida Silva, Fernando Gil Kreling, Aboubacar Drame Neto, Wallace De Souza, Yoandy Leal Hidalgo, Matheus Bispo Dos Santos, Lucas Eduardo Loh, Douglas Correia De Souza, Mauricio Luiz De Souza, Renan Buiatti, Carlos Eduardo Barreto Silva, Lucas Saatkamp, Thales Hoss, Ricardo Lucarelli Souza, Felipe Moreira Roque, Thiago Pontes Veloso, Alan Souza, Maique Reis Nascimento, Flavio Gualberto, Victor Aleksander Almeida Cardoso, Rogério Batista De Carvalho Filho

Check Dream11 Prediction / Italy Dream11 Team / Brazil Dream11 Team / ITA vs BRZ Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Volleyball Tips and more