Dream11 Team JAI vs BEN Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today's PKL Match 13 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium, Mumbai:

This is the second match of the opening night in Mumbai. he Pink Panthers will take on the Warriors in what promises to be a cracker of a contest. Bengal is coming off a brilliant win, so are the Panthers. Both the sides have got their campaign off to a winning start and would like to continue the good run. While Jaipur’s hopes will depend on a lot on Deepak Niwas Hooda and Deepak Narwal, Bengal will hope their captain and star raider Maninder comes to the party along with Sukesh Hegde. Maninder, K Prapanjan, and all-rounder Esmail Nabikash were top-performers for their team against UP Yoddha and they would hope for a repeat of that.

TOSS – The toss between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors will take place at 8.25 PM!

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium, Mumbai

Deepak Niwas Hooda (VC), Maninder Singh, Deepak Narwal, Sukesh Hegde (C), Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh, Jeeva Kumar, Amit Hooda

Jaipur Pink Panthers Starting 7: Deepak Niwas Hooda (R), Nilesh Salunke (R), Deepak Narwal (R), Amit Hooda (defender), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (defender), Nitin Rawal (all-rounder), Sachin Narwal (all-rounder).

Bengal Warriors Starting 7: Maninder Singh (R), K Prapanjan (R), Sukesh Hegde (R), Jeeva Kumar (defender), Viraj Vishnu (defender), Vijin Thangadurai (defender), Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh (all-rounder).

