Dream11 Team JAI vs BLR Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls at Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula.Jaipur Pink Panthers will be looking to move closer to the top 6 in the vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 7 standings with a win over Bengaluru Bulls at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula on Friday. The Season 1 champions have won just one of their last 11 matches and are in dire need of maximum points from their clash against the reigning champions. Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, have already qualified for the playoffs.

TOSS – The toss between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula

Deepak Hooda, Pawan Sehrawat, Rohit Kumar, Mahender Singh, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Saurabh Nandal.

JAI vs BLR Predicted Starting 7s —

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Hooda, Deepak Narwal, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Nilesh Salunke, Vishal, Nitin Rawal.

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Rohit Kumar, Mahender Singh, Ashish Kumar, Sumit Singh, Amit Sheoran, Saurabh Nandal.

